Winnie Harlow CONFIRMS she is dating THIS NBA athlete with PDA filled Instagram picture: I’m hooked

Supermodel and America’s Next Top Model alum Winnie Harlow is dating NBA star Kyle Kuzma. Winnie confirmed the relationship by sharing an intimate set of pictures of the couple on Instagram on Kyle’s birthday. Wishing the NBA player, Winnie wrote: “Happy birthday @kuz blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul. Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked. Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol. I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion.” After the model posted the sweet update, eagle-eyed fans were quick to conclude that the duo is an item now.

Prior to this, Kuz has been making sightings on her Instagram stories as well. The model recently shared an adorable photo of her holding hands with the basketball player. Kyle returned the sentiment and shared photos of Winnie on his own Instagram, including one of the model looking at her phone on a private plane and later posing in a towel.

The pair were first linked together in May after photos emerged of them holding hands while enjoying a lowkey stroll in Los Angeles. They are said to have met at a Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week in September 2019 but didn’t start dating until April this year. Things were going so well between them that Winnie and Kyle decided to self-isolate together during the coronavirus pandemic.

