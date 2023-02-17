Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Trailer: What made the honey-loving bear go on a murderous spree?

What comes to your mind when you think of Disney’s much-loved character “ Winnie the Pooh ”? Cute, right? But the legendary bear isn’t cute anymore? Get ready as the famous bear transforms from a honey lover into a dreadful serial killer in the new horror movie “Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey”.

The first trailer of the film is out and has left the audience surprised and excited. The movie has more twists and turns than expected. The two-minute trailer features Christopher Robin who comes back to the 00-acre wood that he left during his childhood to attend college. He returns to find out that his once lovable teddy bear is now a bloodthirsty murderer who is ready to cause damage.

The trailer also highlights a group of five women being attacked by two unusual characters in a holiday home and shows a sign that says – RIP Eeyore. Looks like this movie may redefine the face of horror over the coming years, and we can't wait.

All in all, the concept is unique and interesting and would surely keep the audience hooked throughout.

Cast, Release Date, and more

Helmed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the movie follows Piglet and Pooh as they seek revenge on their friend, Christopher Robin, who abandoned them 5 years ago. Most of the actors in this movie are newcomers. However, Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits) is hiding behind the mask of a fictional teddy bear, Winnie the Pooh, Nikolai Leon will portray the role of Christopher Robin, and Chris Cordell will be playing the role of Piglet. The British horror movie was originally scheduled for release in October 2022, however, due to rising publicity, it hit the theaters on Feb 15, 2023.