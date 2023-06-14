Winning Time 2: When is new season of HBO's sports drama television series premiering? Here's what we know
Sports television series Winning Time's upcoming second season has finally found a release date, here is everything you need to know about the HBO show.
Key Highlight
-
The first season of sports television series Winning Time premiered on March 6, 2022
-
The second season of the controversial drama show is all set for release on HBO this year
Sports drama television series Winning Time grabbed eyeballs for its concept and execution when it was released last year. Now with the new season all set for release, fans are excited to see more. Continue reading to know the release date, cast, synopsis, and other details.
Winning Time 2 release date and synopsis
The second season of Winning Time will premiere on August 6, 2023, on HBO. The series showcases the personal and professional lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. While the first season revolved around the 1979 to 1980 NBA season, the upcoming second season will revolve around the 1980 to 1984 season. The description of the teaser says, "The future of sports is purple and gold. New decade. New season."
ALSO READ: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 11: When did new season premiere? Release date, cast, where to watch, and more
Known as Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the series released the teaser of its second season on June 12, 2023. It featured a dialogue that said, "It's not about basketball, it's about winning." The synopsis of the show says that it chronicles the lives of the Lakers, "one of the most revered and dominant dynasties in sports, a team that defined an era, both on and off the court." A new poster states the words, "Dynasties aren't built. They're taken."
Winning Time 2 cast and more
Lead actors John C Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody are returning to the series as Jerry Buss, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Patt Riley. Other cast members reprising their roles in the show include Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon. Production on the second season started in August 2022.
The series received some serious flak from Los Angeles Lakers players Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for being inaccurate. While Johnson said that the show did not show the era correctly, Abdul-Jabbar called it deliberately dishonest and added that Winning Time features "caricatures, not characters." Meanwhile, Jerry West demanded HBO to retract it for the "deliberately false characterization" and depiction of him. The series was slammed by his lawyers as a "baseless and malicious assault" of the player's character.
HBO responded to the allegations by saying that Winning Time is "not a documentary and has not been presented as such." They added that the series and its depictions have been based on "extensive factual research and reliable sourcing." HBO concluded saying that they resolutely stand by the cast and makers of the show who created a dramatized version of an illustrious chapter of basketball history. Winning Time first premiered on March 6, 2022.
ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Orange County 17: When did new season premiere? Release date, cast, and other details
FAQs
An author, content writer, and avid reader who loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, and enterta... Read more