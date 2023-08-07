Winning Time Season 2: Release date, streaming details, trailer and more

HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is back, offering a nostalgic journey through the glory days of the NBA with its second season, starting from the aftermath of the 1980 NBA Finals to the conclusion of the 1984 season. The gripping narrative revolves around the legendary matchup between Magic Johnson's Lakers and Larry Bird's Boston Celtics. This season boasts an impressive ensemble cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, and more reprising their iconic roles. Here's a closer look at the details.

Premiere Date and schedule for Winning Time

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 6, as Season 2 makes its debut, gracing Sunday nights with captivating episodes on HBO. The anticipation is high as fans of both basketball and quality television eagerly await the continuation of this riveting saga.

Premiere Time and details

Tune in from 9:00 to 10:14 p.m. ET on HBO for the premiere of the second season, and catch it simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max. HBO ensures that no one misses out on the excitement, offering encore presentations at 10:15 and 11:30 p.m. ET, allowing fans to enjoy the magic of Winning Time at their convenience.

Trailer of Winning Time

Streaming Details

Don't miss out on the excitement of Winning Time Season 2 – relive the glory and drama of the Lakers dynasty on HBO and Max. Immerse yourself in the captivating stories of triumph, rivalry, and teamwork that defined an era of basketball excellence. You can easily access the show by subscribing to HBO or Max for as low as $9.99/month, and for an ad-free experience, there's an option available at $15.99/month. Plus, if you're a Hulu or Prime Video subscriber, you can enhance your viewing experience by adding Max for an additional $15.99/month, complete with free trial options for eligible users. Get ready to sink into the plush couch of nostalgia and be transported back to the thrilling world of vintage NBA action. Whether you're a die-hard basketball enthusiast or simply seeking top-tier entertainment, Winning Time Season 2 promises to deliver an unforgettable journey through time and sport.

