Winona Ryder recalls being told 'she looked too Jewish’ for a part in a period film

Winona Ryder remembers being called too Jewish to play a part in a blue-blooded family in a period drama.
Winona Ryder recalls when she was told 'she looked too Jewish' for a part in a period film
Winona Ryder, most recently seen playing Joyce Buyers in Stranger Things, recently opened up about her Jewish identity and told The Sunday Times how she was told that she looked too Jewish to play a particular role in a period film. The actress spoke to the newspaper ahead of the release of the drama series The Plot Against America. "There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!" Winona Ryder recalled.

She also spoke about a period film that she was a part of. "There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family," Winona Ryder told the newspaper. Winona lost her family to the Nazi regime and hence it is a sensitive matter for her. "It’s a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I’ve always been fascinated with that time," she revealed.

Winona's drama series called The Plot Against America starring alongside actors Michael Kostroff, Zoe Kazan and John Turturro, which is based on the adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 eponymous novel which revolves around a Jewish family in 1940s. It follows the story of Newark during the time when the United States hurled towards fascism. 

