Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup with Johnny Depp; Reveals how she 'struggled' to take care of herself

Winona Ryder recently made a rare statement about her past relationship with Johnny Depp during her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. The actress detailed how she went through a difficult time after splitting up from Depp whom she was engaged to in the early 1990s following a whirlwind romance. The Edward Scissorhands co-stars first met in 1989 and soon began dating and eventually parted ways in 1993.

In her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Stranger Things star described her breakup phase with Depp as "Girl, Interrupted real life", referencing her 1999 movie that dealt with mental health struggles. Speaking about going through a rough time during the time, she said, "I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits]. I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. 'Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?' I remember looking at myself and saying, 'This is what I'm doing to myself inside.' Because I just wasn't taking care of myself."

The actress revealed how it was a very private time of her life that she didn't talk about. Previously, Ryder had made a comment about Depp in 2016 when she told Time magazine that her experience was very different from what she heard about Amber Heard's allegations. She described Depp as someone who was "a really good, loving, caring guy" when they were together.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves on marriage rumours with Winona Ryder: I guess we’re married under the eyes of God