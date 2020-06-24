Winona Ryder REVEALS how it was Keanu Reeves' gentlemanly attitude that led to their thirty year friendship

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, who have been friends for three decades, have a hilarious story of how they became friends and trust us, it will definitely leave you in splits.

It’s a known fact that Keanu Reeves is the absolute best. Sure, he has an outstanding career and is strikingly handsome, but more than anything, it's the stories of his good nature that warm our hearts. Whether it's being respectful with the cast and crew he works with or one of his extremely chill encounters with fans, Keanu’s interactions speak volumes for his personality. And to no one’s surprise, one of those former cast members is all praises for the talented actor.

In an interview with the UK’s The Sunday Times, Winona Ryder recalled a moment from the sets of Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film, Bram Stoker's Dracula, when Reeves stood up for her. Ryder was only 20 at the time while Reeves was 28, and it was their first movie together. In the interview, Winona recalled having trouble crying in a scene for the film too which Coppola suggested verbally abusing her in an attempt to generate some tears. He also suggested that other cast members join in, but co-star Keanu Reeves refused to do so.

To add context, Winona said, “I’m supposed to be crying. Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu [Reeves]… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry. But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. It just didn’t work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite.”

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves has a PRICELESS reaction to learning that the internet is obsessed with him

Apart from the messy shooting memories, something good did come out of that. This incident led to a lasting friendship between the two co-stars. Their genuine personal friendship has remained as strong as their working relationship with the two remaining close for almost 30 years now. Perhaps it was their mutual understanding of being young actors in Hollywood. They’re two of the fortunate few who came out on the other side of young adulthood and have kept their acting careers going well into their adult years. But one thing we know for certain is that they are as close as ever. Winona also said she misses him like crazy as they’ve not gotten a chance to see each other due to the coronavirus quarantine.

“I love Keanu,” she gushed in the interview. “We’re great friends. I miss him so much, and it’s hard because he’s not far, just over there.”

Share your comment ×