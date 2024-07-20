Winona Ryder Reveals She Had ‘One Condition’ For Joining Stranger Things As Joyce Byers: 'It Had To Be...'

Winona Ryder remarkably portrayed the role of Joyce Byers in the critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series Stranger Things. However, before she joined the cast of this hit Netflix series, she had one specific condition. The actress recently recalled that when she first met with the series' creators for the role, she told them that if the Beetlejuice sequel ever happened, they would have to let her do it. Read on further for more details!

Winona Ryder recalls her 'one condition' for joining Stranger Things

Winona Ryder shot to superstardom when she appeared on screen, playing the role of Lydia Deetz in the 1988 comedy horror Beetlejuice. Now, decades later (since the original film's release), its long-anticipated sequel has finally been greenlit and will soon hit theaters this September.

In a recent video interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress broke down some of her favorite characters she has played over the years and also revealed how, before Stranger Things, she was already discussing the sequel with Burton.

The actress shared that when she met the series makers, The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), with the opportunity to play Joyce Byers, she suggested one stipulation before agreeing to do the show.

She began by talking about her character, saying, "I am literally on my 10th year playing her (Joyce Byers). Ryder then mentioned that agreeing to do just one episode was a "huge deal" because they only gave her the pilot episode, noting "I didn’t at the time know what streaming was. It was terrifying in that regard."

Winona Ryder continued that she and Tim Burton had been discussing a Beetlejuice sequel for years. She explained that they thought it might happen at times, but it needed to be perfect with everyone involved."There have been moments over the last 15 years where we thought it was going to happen, but that’s the thing," the Edward Scissorhands movie actress added.

She further shared that when she first met the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Bros, she told them her condition was that if Beetlejuice 2 ever happened, they would have to let her take a break from the series to work on it, noting, "They agreed. Luckily, it worked out."

What was Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice film about?

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice film follows the story of a deceased couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), who become ghosts after they were both killed in a car accident. When a new couple, Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara), and their daughter Lydia (Ryder), move into their house, the Maitlands try to scare them away but fail. The couple then hire a bio-exorcist ghost named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to drive the new family out. However, Beetlejuice's unpredictable and dangerous antics create more problems than they solve.

Meanwhile, The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things fifth season is currently in production. According to reports, several original cast members are expected to return for the forthcoming season, including Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, and Winona Ryder.