Winona Ryder Talks About Working With Co-Star Jenna Ortega In Upcoming Movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; 'She's Just Such An Incredible...'

Winona Ryder is finally back to reprise her iconic character as Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton's upcoming fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, years after the original 1988 movie. Ryder recently revealed her experience of returning to play her role again and shared what it was like working with her co-star Jenna Ortega, who will depict the role of her on-screen daughter, Astrid Deetz. Read on further to know more details!

Winona Ryder captivated the audience with her remarkable portrayal of Lydia Deetz in the 1988 dark fantasy horror comedy Beetlejuice, which remains one of the most iconic films. Now, she's back to play the role in the upcoming sequel. In a recent interview with Collider, Ryder shared what she appreciated about her co-star Jenna Ortega as a screen partner and whether working with her helped bring out something new in her character, Lydia.

Ryder told the publication that the Wednesday actress is one of her favorite people, noting, "She is the most authentic person. We bonded." The actress added that they quickly bonded, and once they started talking, the conversation never stopped before admitting that she even turns to Ortega for advice on the set.

The Haunted Mansion actress further shared that after discussing the movie for so long, it felt like they were waiting for Ortega's character, Astrid Deetz, to be born and grow up, emphasizing how crucial she was to the project, noting, "She's like the perfect puzzle piece to add, and she sort of completes it."

The 52-year-old actress continued talking about the Finestkind actress, telling the outlet that she doesn't have enough words to describe how "incredible" she feels to work with Ortega, saying that to know her is to absolutely "love her." She praised the Scream actress for her focus and thoughtfulness, noting that instead of merely replicating, she put a lot of effort into her role and brought a unique and beautiful approach.

Ryder added, "Then, with Catherine [O’Hara] (who played her stepmother role as Delia Deetz in the movie), the empathy I now have for her because of my relationship with Astrid. It was a dream. It really was."

Meanwhile, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. The movie also features Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman.