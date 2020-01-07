Winter Flower Song: Younha & BTS singer RM worked on the song's lyrics via emails due to THIS reason

BTS leader RM and Younha collaborated on a new song titled Winter Flower. Although Winter Flower's lyrics have moved everyone, the song was not an easy task to collaborate on.

BTS fans were in for a sweet surprise with RM collaborated with Younha on the song Winter Flower. The BTS leader and the South Korean singer-songwriter released a moving track from her new mini-album “Unstable Mindset." The song's lyrics talk about mental health. While the beautiful song has fans listening to it on loop, Younha has now revealed interesting insights into the making of the song. The 31-year-old singer revealed that she and the BTS member have long wanted to collaborate on some new music.

However, it was only until Winter Flower crossed their paths that they felt it was time to work together. As per a Soompi report, Younha confessed she and RM have been trying to collaborate. "There wasn’t any music that would have the right topic or synergy, so I didn’t suggest anything, but then [the musician] Edenary drew me a picture, and I finally sent RM the suggestion," she confessed.

The singer also revealed that she and RM did not sit down together much to work on the song. She explained that most of their work on the music was done over email interactions. The reason, she explained, was the time difference. "It wasn’t easy to coordinate the timing so we worked on it over the phone, and we communicated about the lyrics by exchanging so many e-mails with prose,” she explained. “We praised each other by saying we’d fought a good fight," she added.

Their hard work has paid off. Younha has made history with the new song. She has become the first Korean female vocalist to top the US iTunes Chart with Winter Flower. That's not all. Winter Flower has topped the music charts in the US, toppling Justin Bieber's recently released song Yummy.

