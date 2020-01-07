Winter Flower: Younha, BTS' RM shed light on mental health; trump Justin Bieber's Yummy to top US iTunes chart

In what will definitely make K-pop fans very happy, Younha has finally collaborated with BTS leader RM, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the female soloist. Titled Winter Flower, Younha and RM concoct a gorgeous track that sheds light on mental health. Listen to Winter Flower below.

In what was a pleasant start for ARMY in 2020, we finally have some new music featuring the leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon. RM has always shown his appreciation for Korean female soloist Younha with several recommended songs of the talented artist and finally, the two singers have come together to collaborate for a track that is sure to make it your playlist. Titled Winter Flower, the soulful track song features in Younha's album Unstable Mindset and was recently released by the singer on her YouTube channel. Shedding light on mental health, Winter Flower is a beautiful mesh of Younha's soul-stirring voice and RM's impactful rap verse.

An ARMY member has translated the Korean lyrics of Winter Flower and put it up on Twitter and on hearing the gorgeous track, you can't help but marvel over the writing skills of the two artists. Shedding prominent light on mental health by comparing it to the changing seasons, Younha encourages us to bloom like a winter flower along with the mantra of "hold on." On the other hand, RM names flowers like Chinese plum, camellia and daffodil that only bloom in late winter while telling us, "They say life is full of paradox. All you gotta do is gettin' used to this marathon."

It's a realistic attitude towards the modern-day take of mental health that really hits you hard with Winter Flower. Kudos to Younha and RM on using the power of music for a much-needed life lesson!

Meanwhile, Younha made history as she is now the first Korean female vocalist to top the US iTunes Chart with RM for Winter Flower. Moreover, Winter Flower topped the charts by toppling Justin Bieber's song Yummy.

