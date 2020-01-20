Winter Flower: Younha’s song with BTS’ RM debuts at the top spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

Winter Flower dropped earlier this month. The song saw Younha collaborate with BTS singer RM. The song continues to set new records and achieve milestones weeks after it released.

BTS might be busy with the release of Map of the Soul 7 but RM has more reasons than one to celebrate. A few weeks ago, K-Pop fans were treated to Winter Flower. The song saw South Korean singer-songwriter Younha collaborate with BTS singer RM. The song was released as part of her new album Unstable Mindset. The song already left music lovers hooked to it. Now, the international song has topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The new record comes just a few days after 1st Korean female soloist to Top US iTunes chart.

As per a Forbes report, Winter Flower has sold a little under 4,800 copies in this past tracking frame. The data was provided by Nielsen Music. While it seems like it is not much but it is enough "for the track to reach the chart in a time when sales have dwindled dramatically in favor of streams," the international outlet reports.

Apart from the US, Soompi reports Winter Flower has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 52 regions across the world. At the time of its release, Winter Flower topped the charts, toppling Justin Bieber's song Yummy for the top spot. As per a Soompi report, Younha revealed the interesting story behind the making of the song. She revealed that it "wasn’t easy to coordinate the timing so we worked on it over the phone, and we communicated about the lyrics by exchanging so many e-mails with prose. We praised each other by saying we’d fought a good fight," she added.

