The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams passes away at 54; Heroin overdose suspected

Michael K. Williams, star of 'The Wire,' was discovered dead of a suspected overdose inside his Brooklyn apartment. According to reports as per The New York Post, Williams, 54, was found unconscious in the dining room of his fancy apartment, with what looked to be heroin on the kitchen table.

His nephew discovered him about 2 p.m., and the renowned TV actor was formally declared dead at 2:12 p.m., according to a source, who added that it seemed Williams had fatally overdosed. According to the New York Post, a police source said, “No foul play indicated,” and “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.” However, Williams was a regular on several critically praised HBO programs, including "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Night Of," and "Lovecraft Country," as well as Leonard on the SundanceTV crime thriller "Hap and Leonard" and a recurrent part on J.J. Abrams' "Alias." He has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as "Inherent Vice," "12 Years a Slave," "Gone Baby Gone," and "The Road."

Meanwhile, The actor's performance was often recognized by accolades, including three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his roles in "When They See Us," "The Night Of," and "Bessie." For his performance on "Lovecraft Country," he is presently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. As per NYP, The intensity of his performances often worsened his drug problems, he said in numerous interviews, and he admitted to taking cocaine both during the filming of "The Wire" and "The Night Of."

In addition to acting, Williams has dabbled in factual storytelling, most notably hosting and executive producing a VICELAND docuseries titled "Black Market with Michael K. Williams" in 2016.

Our thoughts are with Michael‘ loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

