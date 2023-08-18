‘Wise birds know who they are’: Britney Spears shares cryptic message about ‘baby’ trying to get out amidst her divorce with Sam Asghari

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has left her fans intrigued with a mysterious Instagram post. The pop icon shared a black and white pencil drawing depicting a pregnant woman with a man holding a glass jar containing a human figure that's trying to get out. The caption, "How do you read this ??? It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are!!!", has sparked speculation about its meaning.

Britney Spears' post amidst divorce

Britney Spears' post comes amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight since their engagement in 2021 and subsequent marriage in 2022. The cryptic message raises questions about whether it relates to her personal journey or the challenges she's faced in recent years.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears pregnant with Sam Asghari's baby? Singer opens up about symptoms

The meaning of Britney Spears' post

While the exact meaning of Spears' message remains uncertain, it resonates with fans who have closely followed her legal battles and struggles. Asghari's recent divorce filing has added another layer of complexity to their relationship. The illustration and caption seem to hint at themes of confinement, escape, and inner strength, leaving fans to speculate on their significance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Prenup or Public Shame' Britney Spears gets threatened by Sam Asghari; 'extraordinarily embarrassing' at risk

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship timeline

Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have parted ways after a seven-year journey. Their story began on the set of Spears' music video, where Asghari played her love interest. Following Spears' conservatorship release, the couple got engaged and married in a private ceremony in 2022. Despite their love being showcased on social media, their divorce was confirmed on August 16, 2023, attributed to alleged infidelity. Spears filed for divorce on August 17, with Asghari seeking spousal support and legal fee coverage. Their whirlwind romance, characterized by love, public scrutiny, and personal struggles, has entered a new phase, prompting fans to reflect on their captivating journey that has now come to an end.

ALSO READ: Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splitting after 1 year of marriage amid cheating rumors?