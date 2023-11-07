Wish: Disney expecting the animated original to mint over USD 50 million in its opening week

Disney's upcoming animated movie, Wish, is generating a lot of excitement, as it's expected to break records at the box office. The film is set to open on November 22, 2023, and it's predicted to earn over USD 50 million during its first five days in theaters. This would be a significant achievement, making it the biggest opening for an original animated movie since Coco in 2017, which collected USD 72.9 million during its initial five days.

Wish is expected to earn over USD 50 million in the first week

It's important to note that there have been other animated movies with higher opening weekend earnings, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023. However, these were either sequels or based on existing properties. Wish is an original creation, and the projected USD 50 million opening would be a remarkable success.

To give some perspective, Coco went on to make USD 814.3 million worldwide, with a significant portion of that coming from the United States and Canada. Currently, experts are estimating that Wish could earn anywhere from USD 185 million to USD 289 million domestically. While this projected USD 50 million opening is lower than Disney's pre-pandemic numbers, it's a positive step forward considering that their recent movies like Elemental, Strange World, and Lightyear had less impressive openings.

Wish: Story plot and cast

In Disney's Wish, the story centers around a determined 17-year-old girl named Asha. When she wishes upon a star, her life takes an unexpected turn as a mischievous star descends from the sky to join her. Asha is a strong-willed and aspiring leader, and she will find herself facing one of the most formidable foes in the universe. To overcome this challenge, she teams up with Star, a cosmic force represented as a boundless ball of pure energy and, at times, chaos.

Wish also introduces a new Disney villain, King Magnifico, voiced by Chris Pine. In the story, King Magnifico has the power to grant wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Rosas, but he fulfills only a few of them. When his apprentice Asha, voiced by Ariana DeBose, discovers this, she decides to make a wish herself. This sets off a chain of events, leading to conflict and intrigue in the kingdom.

The film also features other talented actors, including Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, who gains the ability to speak thanks to a wishing star. Angelique Cabral voices King Magnifico's wife, Queen Amaya, while other characters are played by actors like Jennifer Kumiyama, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, and Evan Peters. You can look into a cast guide to know all about the characters.

