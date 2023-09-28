Wish Trailer: Walt Disney unveils full cast, alongside Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine as leads; enchanting movie poster will leave you spellbound

Disney is back with another dreamy animation, ready to make you believe that dreams and hopes do come true. Aptly called Wish, the movie is gearing up for a mega release. The film is slated to honor a really important milestone for Disney, as it will serve as a celebration of Disney completing 100 years, which will make it the oldest studio in the world. So least to say, Wish has a lot of expectations riding on its back. And from the new trailer, cast, and more, it is ready to live up to the hype.

Wish: New trailer and poster

The new trailer sees the main lead Asha wishing on a star, and in turn, getting a new adorable companion in return, as well as a talking animal. It's a celebration of Disney's 100th year, so of course we need a cute furry sidekick in the movie. But as per the new look, things might get a little more complicated for our main lead, as a new villain, is going to come into the picture. The new poster for the animation gives us a hint about the plot, as we see Asha reaching her hand out for her wish, and King Magnifico, cast a sinister green hue around her.

ALSO READ: 14 Best Disney characters that made our childhood awesome

Wish: Plot, cast, and release date

Asha, a 17- year old, sharp-witted idealist gets her wish granted by a cosmic force, a ball of boundless energy called star in a pursuit to save her community from the wrath of the ruler of Rosas, Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. As revealed earlier, Ariana DeBose will play 17-year-old Asha, whereas Chris Pine voiced the formidable King Magnifico; and Alan Tudyk lent his voice to Asha’s pet goat, Valentino.

ALSO READ: Unveiling the ending of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake: Does it stay true to the original?

Other cast members will include Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina. Wish is directed by Academy Award winner Chris Buck, who also helmed Frozen and Fawn Veerasunthorn who worked on Raya and the Last Dragon, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones known for Encanto. Wish features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter Benjamin Rice, as well as a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Meanwhile, Disney India is all set to release the anticipated movie all over India in theaters on November 24, 2023.

ALSO READ: undefined