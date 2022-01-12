The Witcher: Henry Cavill starrer achieves THIS milestone on OTT

'The Witcher', the fantasy epic based on the fictional universe created by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, has joined for the second time the Top 10 list of Netflix's most-viewed TV shows of all time, amassing 462.5 million hours of view-time in the last 28 hours in its second season.

Starring Henry Cavill, who played Superman in three DC Extended Universe movies ending with 'Justice League', Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra (whose father is Indian and mother British) and Joey Batey, 'The Witcher' Season 2 is at No. 8 on the list, according to 'Variety'.

Season 1, which is at No. 3, garnered 541.01 million hours of viewership during its first 28 days on the streamer. The series blends the genres of horror, action, romance, drama and occasionally comedy.

The Netflix list is topped by the re-imagined period drama, Bridgerton, which notched up 625.49 million viewership hours.

