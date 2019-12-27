The Witcher star Anya Chalotra reveals why she didn't use a body double for nude and sex scenes

Anya Chalotra, who we know as sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher, revealed in an interview as to why she doesn't use a body double for nude and sex scenes. Read below to know what the 23-year-old actress had to say on the same.

In case you are still undergoing through the Game of Thrones syndrome like the rest of the world is, no matter how much you hated or loved season 8, we have a remedy for you! The Witcher, which is headlined by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, is just the apt binge-watching series for you! One of the breakout stars from The Witcher is Anya Chalotra, who fans know as sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. In a recent interview with the Metro UK, Anya got brutally honest about her nude and sex scenes in the Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created show.

Chalotra revealed that inspite of having a body double for the intimate scenes, she refused the privilege. The 23-year-old actress shared with Metro UK, "I only used her for the first sex scene because I realised very quickly in that first sex scene that actually, I didn’t feel comfortable anyone else portraying Yennefer, because it’s still acting isn’t it?" The scene in question sees Yennefer in a passionate clinch with Istredd (Royce Pierreson) and it was extremely hard for the actress to watch it.

Anya also spoke about how the scenes were shot to be comfortable for her as well as give the audience what was required. Hence, the wide shot wasn't her but the intimacy between Yennefer and Istrid was.

"We thought we could portray those scenes without any nudity. Semi-nude, but not like the first sex scene where I had to use my body double," Chalotra added. The only sequences she had to get nude for was the transformation scene and other scenes which helped develop the story of The Witcher as need be.

