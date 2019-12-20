The Witcher star Freya Allan admits REVEALS casting for the show was 'a really bizarre, confusing experience'

The Witcher releases this weekend. The show stars Henry Cavill and Freya Allan in the lead. The actress now spills the beans on her audition.

The Witcher hits the OTT this weekend. The historic drama series, which oozes of the Game of Thrones vibes, stars Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star Henry Cavill headline it. Apart from the Superman star, the show also stars Freya Allan. The actress essays the role of Princess Ciri, the mystical ward to Cavill's Geralt. The 18-year-old British actress recently opened up about joining the series and revealed that the casting for was a really "bizarre, confusing experience" for her.

Speaking with Digital Spy, the actress confessed she was being considered for another role. The actress revealed that she was being considered for the role of Marilka. "I never quite knew what was going on, or what was the truth, or what character I really was going up for, or what character – whether there were code names for characters. I never really knew what was happening. I got given scenes, and I did them," she recalled.

"But what I do know is that they told me I was Marilka, and then Sophie Holland, the casting director, said to [writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich], 'I really think you should consider her for Ciri' – even though they were looking for younger people than me," she added. She explained that she was informed she was roped in for the role of Marilka. However, the next day she was called in for the role of Ciri. "I was like: I knew Ciri was the lead role. So I went in, and the next day, I found out I got that part. So it was sort of like, 'Have I got two roles then?' It was a really bizarre, confusing experience. But I mean, I got there in the end. I'm Ciri, not Marilka," Freya added.

