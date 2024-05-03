‘With It Comes A Curse': Emmy Russell Shares How Proud She Is To Be A 'Coal Miner's Great Granddaughter' Performing At American Idol

American Idol contestant Emmy Russell is determined to forge her path in music, but this time she embraced her iconic grandmother’s gift. The 25-year-old singer wowed the judges and audience alike by performing her grandmother, Loretta Lynn’s hit number, Coal Miner’s Daughter, for the judges’ song round. This song was selected by Katy Perry for Russell to make it her own.

Notably, the American Idol star made it to the Top 7 on Monday. While she was brimming with gratitude for the love she’s received for her performance, Russell said in an interview after that it was both a blessing and a curse to be in the family.

Emmy Russell embraces her famous background

Right from Emmy Russell's audition to becoming a Top 7 member of American Idol, she has been purposeful in building an identity of her own. Growing up in the shadow of the late Country Music Hall of Famer, Loretta Lynn was not easy for the young singer. "I would always run away from my family and just not want to be a part of it. And I think this was the first time that I said, 'I'm proud. I'm proud to be in this family 'cause with the family comes a blessing, but with it comes a curse," Russell told People after her performance.

Nevertheless, the Nashville native chose to honor her “memaw” with an emotional performance of a song closest to her heart, Coal Miner’s Daughter, backed with a piano. The moment left the audience and Katy Perry in tears. From Russell’s standpoint, the performance signified acceptance and her embracing her roots.

The country musician added, "I think just closing my eyes and telling her, 'I'm proud of you.' I did that in rehearsal. I was like, 'I'm proud of you.' I want people to feel proud of their story, where they've come from, and I hope that that song made them feel like, 'Oh, I can be proud of where I come from.' I'm just really grateful."

Katy Perry, who had chosen the song for Russell, was confident that the rising star would “ace it” and labeled her performance as a “jaw-drop moment.” Later, Russell conceded that her memaw, who passed away in late 2022, would be proud of her finally showing off her gift of music to the world.

Who made it to the Top 7 on American Idol?

Emmy Russell reserved a spot for herself in the riveting Top 7 list with her latest performance. Along with her, six other contestants made it through the next round of elimination. Unfortunately, Summit Country singer, Kaibrienne ‘KB’ Richins was voted off from the show. However, her performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s Traitor was lauded by Katy Perry, marking her a “superstar.” The pop star also saved one contestant from going home in the latest episode, McKenna Faith Breinholt.

The Top 7 contestants of American Idol Season 22 are:

Will Moseley

Jack Blocker

Abi Carter

Julia Gagnon

Triston Harper

Emmy Russell

McKenna Faith Breinholt

American Idol Season 22 is available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

