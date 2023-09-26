'With my dogs and my husband': Hailey Bieber on how she spends time with Justin, her lingerie preferences, and what she's binge watching

Hailey Bieber has a lot on her plate with her successful skincare line, her modeling career, and her ad campaigns. The 26-year-old has been to New York City, and Tokyo in the last few months, and the City of Love has now been added to the list. The socialite is in Paris and is busy channeling a princess ballerina aesthetic. Hailey, who recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, is also launching a new Rhode product.

The model is busy promoting the four new shades of lip tint that her beauty brand is all set to launch in a matter of days. She recently opened up about how she spends her days at home, enjoys quality low-key time with Justin, thoughts on lingerie, and struggles with confidence.

Hailey Bieber on how she spends time with husband Justin

While her lifestyle keeps her jet-setting across the world from time to time, Hailey enjoys spending dressed-down time at home. During a conversation with Elle, the model revealed, "As I've gotten older, I have more of an appreciation for being home with my dogs and my husband, watching movies and ordering in food." She recalled a whole day she spent in pajamas and further disclosed, "Movies and PJs? It was the best day ever."

Hailey Bieber on what she's binge-watching

Hailey had previously posted a photo dump and revealed that she was watching Sex and the City for the first time and she confirmed to the magazine that she binged the iconic show and has now moved on to its spinoff sequel series And Just Like That. The media personality also chimed in about lingerie and her relationship with it. "I wear it for fun; like if it's Valentine's Day or Christmas, and riffing off of that." She added that she likes correlating lingerie.

Hailey Bieber on self-confidence

The influencer, who was featured in the new Victoria's Secret ad campaign, also opened up about how she deals with feeling underconfident or unsure about herself. "My confidence gets super low all the time... but having people around you to remind you of the truth of who you are and surrounding yourself with people who love you for you is something that keeps me the most encouraged." Hailey is all set to launch her latest Rhode products, lip tints.

