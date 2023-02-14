Buckingham Palace has reported that the visit to the West Midlands has been postponed. This announcement was made by palace officials on Monday, February 13th.

On February 14, Camilla was prepared to attend a number of royal events in the region. She was also supposed to attend the Elmhurst Ballet School's centennial celebration in Edgbaston, Birmingham. followed by several events that were planned, but now it looks like this might not be possible to happen as the Queen Consort seems to be confiding in the room after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was scheduled to appear at a number of events on February 13, which she did not attend, and the next event date has not yet been announced. According to British media sources, a representative from Buckingham Palace expressed the hope that a new date might be quickly determined for the activities that would now be postponed. According to sources, Camilla has a number of additional engagements scheduled for this week's second half. She wanted to be in good health for the next visit on Wednesday, the palace spokesman said.

Queen Consort Camilla missed the following events on February 13th:

1. Elmhurst Ballet School's centennial celebration in Edgbaston, Birmingham

2. Visit to Telford's Southwester One Library to thank the staff and representatives for their hard work on behalf of the community.

It was expected that on February 15th, Wednesday, the Queen Consort Camilla would join with King Charles III to host a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the second anniversary of her book club. “The Reading Room." It is still unclear whether or not this event will take place, depending on how quickly Queen Consort Camilla recovers from her illness.