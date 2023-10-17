'Without considering how...': Revisit the time Prince Harry opened up about his 'digital diet'

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir Spare, where he detailed the rift with other members of the royal family. Prince Harry enjoys his days now in Southern California with his family. The Duke also attended The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he spoke about his upcoming book, Spare . He also shed light on his experience with the vicious British press.

Prince Harry spoke about the digital diet he follows on the Stephen Colbert talk-show

While speaking to Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry opened up on his opinions about the audience that consumed negative news about it and fuelled the media scrutiny. Speaking about the same, the Prince revealed, “I think so many of us feed into it without realising it. We click on photographs without really considering how they were taken and the story behind that photograph. Especially with someone’s kids.”

Prince Harry also revealed that he follows a digital diet. He shared, “I was obsessed. I was specifically looking for stories about my wife so that I could educate myself on the opinions of what was happening and the things that were being said, so that I could try to fix it.” He continued, “But I think now for me, I think I have freed myself of it because I was slightly addicted to that. And now I have a digital diet. And as much as I worry about what I put in my mouth, I worry about what I put through my eyes as well. And my life is so much better for it.”

Prince Harry spoke about the viciousness of the British media that targeted his family

Colbert also asked Prince Harry during the show why the press was so fascinated with his family. To this, the royal shared, “We were forced to leave. We left in 2020, we moved out, we fled my home country, we moved to California and for twelve months during lockdown where we said literally nothing. It was relentless and that was a real eye opener for me. I never thought that we’d be away from it completely. But I did think that we would get some form of peace. That’s when I realised that it’s actually our mere existence outside of that institutional control was more of a threat.”

Prince Harry concluded by saying, “And a similar thing happened to my Mum as well. And look, they always knew that my wife was going to leave because of the way that they were abusing her. But I think the most embarrassing thing was I decided to go with her.”

