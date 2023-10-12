'Without sounding so annoying!': The time Billie Eilish admitted she never wanted a 'normal life'

Billie Eilish, the global musical sensation, has undoubtedly taken the world by storm with her hauntingly beautiful tracks and uniquely captivating style. However, beneath the layers of stardom and fame lies an artist who has never yearned for the ordinary. In an interview with The Guardian, retrieved via Yahoo! News , Billie unapologetically admitted that 'normal' life was never her aspiration.

Billie Eilish’s music tracks have consistently dominated the music charts across the globe, increasing her fanbase exponentially. Eilish's journey to fame began at a remarkably young age, yet the star never regretted walking the path of being a celebrity. The superstar shared openly though that she is happy with her celebrity life and never wished to pursue a normal life.

Eilish shared, “A normal life - I never wanted that. It's not like this life is what I was dreaming of growing up, but all the things that were considered normal growing up I never liked doing ... I can't explain it without sounding so annoying! I'm pretty OK with the way things are. I wouldn't want anything else. Even when parts of what I have now aren't what I want, I don't really care - it all goes into having this other thing that I literally couldn't have dreamed of having."

Billie Eilish shared her perspective on having a fandom

Billie Eilish's remarkable journey has garnered her an intensely loyal fanbase. While she deeply appreciates her fans, she doesn't shy away from acknowledging the challenges that come with such devotion. Dealing with the pressures of fame, she admits, "It's crazy. Fandoms are a really insane thing. It's strange growing up as a fan, wishing my favorite artist would do this or that, and now being on the other side. Now I understand why my favorite artist couldn't do this, or couldn't be this way when I wanted them to be."

Billie Eilish's refusal to embrace normalcy and her understanding of the complexities that come with fame serves as a testament to her authenticity as an artist and a person. The superstar’s attitude towards fame is surely unique and much unheard of just like her top charted songs.

