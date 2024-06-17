Wiz Khalifa And Aimee Aguilar Announce Pregnancy On Father's Day: 'Baby Girl On The Way'

Coming up with a piece of exciting news and hyping his fan base, Wiz Khalifa announced the forthcoming arrival of a new member of his family. Making this year's Father's Day more special, the Balck and Yellow rapper took to social media along with his girlfriend Aimme Aguilar to let his followers know that he is about to become a girl dad soon.

Wiz Khalifa to be a girl's dad

The acclaimed rapper, who has brought some of the greatest tracks such as Young, Wild & Free, Something New, and more, came up with sweet yet stirring news. Wiz Khalifa took to Instagram and announced that he is expecting a baby with his long-time girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar.

What makes the news even more exciting is that he is going to be the father of a girl this time.

The See You Again rapper’s Instagram post read, "Baby Girl On The Way.” The same post also had a cute photo of the couple posing together while also announcing their excitement.

In the picture that Khalifa has uploaded, he could be seen placing his hand on Aguilar's baby bump, while his girlfriend shows off her belly wearing a black bralette top and also holding a pregnancy test result in one hand. While the news made a stir among the rapper fan base, some of the great names from the music industry too joined the couple, pouring their love.

Ludacris wrote a comment that read, "Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club."

Amber Rose, Khakifa’s ex-girlfriend too, joined in the post, commenting, “We can’t wait to meet her!”

Aimee Aguilar announces her pregnancy

Aimee Aguilar announced her pregnancy in a separate post on Instagram, where she could be seen wearing different outfits while also showing off her baby bump. In the comment section of this high-fashion maternity post, Rose was seen again commenting, “Gorgeous mama.”

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa have an 11-year-old son together named Sebastian Taylor. Following his fatherly duties, the Work Hard, Play Hard artist has been dedicated to his son and his upbringing. He was recently seen attending his son’s graduation from elementary school along with his model ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Posting a cute picture on Instagram, Rose wrote, “Our baby is growing up” in the caption. The picture showed both Khalifa and Rose kissing their son in the story on the social media platform.

