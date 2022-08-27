Wiz Khalifa and Logic Tour 2022: Why did it abruptly end?

On 18 April 2022, Wiz Khalifa and Logic announced that they would be co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 (produced by Live Nation Entertainment) that would start off on 27 July at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine and will end up in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on 2 September. They also went out to announce that they would be sharing the stage with special guests, including DJ DRAMA, 24kGoldn, Fedd the God, and C Dot Castro.

Let's find out their latest news, and upcoming tour dates in this article. Scroll for all the updates!

Wiz Khalifa & Logic - Ruoff Music Center - What's the latest buzz?

The latest reports say that the audience started screaming and fleeing the Wiz Khalifa & Logic live concert that was taking place at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indianapolis at the alleged mention of the firing. The live concert abruptly had to be ended for the safety of the artists and the fans. The reports mention seeing cops and ambulances on the scene, however, no one has been reported hurt.

The entire thing happened around 10:30 pm on Friday, 26 August. Up til now, the actual truth to the possible shooting fiasco hasn't been discovered. And the tour will continue to go on as scheduled.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Tour 2022 - Upcoming Live Concerts

28 August 2022

The Pavilion At Star Lake In Burgettstown, PA, US

With Logic, 24kgoldn, and DJ Drama

30 August 2022

Blossom Music Center In Cuyahoga Falls, OH, US

With Logic, 24kgoldn, and DJ Drama

31 August 2022

Kemba Live In Columbus, OH, US

With Fedd The God and RUBI ROSE

1 September 2022

Pine Knob Music Theatre In Clarkston, MI, US

With Logic, 24kgoldn, and DJ Drama

2 September 2022

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre In Maryland Heights, MO, US

With Logic, RUBI ROSE, and DJ Drama

10 September 2022

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort In Mount Pleasant, MI, US

With SATURDAY And G-Eazy

18 September 2022

Dazed On The Green And Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in TURLOCK, CA, US

Are you excited to see them live?