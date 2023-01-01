Wiz Khalifa releases new track Never Drinking Again for New Year; 7 things to know about the singer

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Wiz Khalifa dropped his new song titled Never Drinking Again. Taking to Instagram to announce the same, the singer and rapper wrote, "Just in time for New Year. Enjoy your festivities drink responsibly and tag me when you use this sound in your video the day after #neverdrinkingagain." The cover art for the song was also released which showcased Wiz slumped over Christmas presents. Wiz Khalifa's new track comes after the release of his recent project Multiverse, which was released in July and also received a deluxe edition in October. The project consisted of Khalifa trying out different styles of music and he himself also described them as "soulful." Recently, the rapper was also in the headlines after he suggested it would be "fun" to face off against Lil Wayne in a Verzuz-style event. In 2021, Khalifa also competed in season five of The Masked Singer as Chameleon and he finished in third place.

Wiz Khalifa's new track In the new song released by Wiz Khalifa, the rapper and singer can be heard retracing his steps after a hangover, as he sings, "Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning. It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t drinking again." Wiz Khalifa reveals his dream opponents for a VERZUZ battle Recently, in an interview with DJ Superstar Jay, Wiz Khalifa opened up about whom he would like to head to head in a VERZUZ battle. The rapper said, "[Lil] Wayne – I think that would be really fun. Because Wayne’s a really dope performer, so it’s like, me and him going back and forth, performing bangers – that s**t would be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a VERZUZ." He also spoke about Kid Cudi adding, "He’s somebody who is like me… We’ve got a multifaceted audience, and then he’s got some classic, like, core stuff – the same way that I do", via NME. Wiz Khalifa's early life Wiz Khalifa aka Cameron Thomaz was born in North Dakota. He moved to Germany, England and Japan before settling in the Steel City. The rapper has maintained that his experiences overseas helped broaden his horizons. After moving to Pittsburgh, Khalifa began to write and perform his own lyrics during his teenage years. Pittsburgh City Council had also declared 12-12-12 (December 12, 2012) to be Wiz Khalifa Day in the city. The rapper got his first tattoo at the age of 16 and reportedly his mom accompanied him for the same.

Wiz turned down an opportunity to tour with Drake Drake had reportedly approached Khalifa to join him on tour, but Wiz declined the offer. The rapper spoke about the same during an interview with XXL and said, "No disrespect to cuz or anybody else who might wanna see me do some more collaborative things, but to keep buildin’ and keep my brand as strong as what it is, I gotta keep focusin’ on what it is. Maybe when I make USD 10 million, then we can tour. " Wiz Khalifa's Eurodance single Wiz Khalifa's Eurodance-influenced single Say Yeah charted on the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Tracks charts in 2008 and became his first minor hit. Speaking to DJ Booth about the same, the rapper said, ""It was a great idea that we had, and we executed it right, and people received it well, so for people to relate that to me, that's cool, I like that. I pride myself on not playin' myself. Anything I do, I don't regret it, I don't look back at it like, 'I shouldn't have done that' … It's all a learning experience, and I'm just moving forward."

Wiz Khalifa's Furious 7 track Wiz Khalifa collaborated with Charlie Puth in March 2015 as he released the song See You Again. The track became one of the biggest hits of his career and also peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg's film Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg starred in a movie together called Mac & Devin Go to High School which was released in 2012. Speaking about working on the film with Snoop, the singer said, "It's a great buddy film. It's just about - Snoop's the cool guy in school and I'm kind of the nerd. We've got 10 songs already and we're using all 10 of them… We're just doing things that people aren't doing these days", via Billboard. Tell us what you think about Wiz Khalifa's new track. Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

