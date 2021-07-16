Wiz Khalifa REVEALS to have contracted COVID 19, asks fans to ‘stay away for a lil while’

In a Twitter post, Wiz Khalifa shared that he is COVID-19, but has yet to experience symptoms.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has tested positive for COVID-19. Khalifa, 33, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. The See You Again rapper revealed his diagnosis, also adding that he hasn’t yet experienced any coronavirus symptoms. To send the news across his Twitter followers, Khalifa posted, “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

Check out his tweet:

Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while

— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

The rapper also shared his quarantine plans at home, which does not include lazing around, rather he assured his fans to be providing content. “While I'm in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he continued.

Check out his tweet:

While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project

— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Whether Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19 is not clear. However, experts are of the suggestion that there is a slim chance of people who have already been vaccinated to contract the virus as compared to those who have not received their shots at all, reports People magazine.

Like Khalifa, a lot of other celebrities took to social media to announce them contracting COVID-19. In March, country singer Lauren Alaina cancelled her shows amid contracting the virus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Donovan Mitchell were among the very first celebs to contract corona virus. The list of celebrities also include Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, Idris Elba, Larry King, Sharon Osborne, Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Grant, Sadie Robertson, Khloe Kardashian, Nick Saban, among others.

