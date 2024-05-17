Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot: Will Justin And Juliet Be Back Together In New Spin-off? New Hint Says So

Selena Gomez recently unveiled the title of the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place during Disney's upfront on May 14. Along with the announcement, she shared exclusive first-look images.



The photos offer fans a glimpse of adult versions of Alex and Justin Russo, reprised by Gomez and David Henrie.



The upcoming Spin-off of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to bring back the series for old and new audiences. Many familiar faces are returning, but the story has taken some big turns since the original series ended. In the previous one, Justin became the headmaster of WizTech, but in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, he's chosen to leave magic behind to live a normal human life with his family. Alex tries to persuade him to come back to the wizarding world, but it seems like that choice won't bring him back together with Juliet.

Exploring Justin's relationship evolution in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

In Wizards of Waverly Place, Justin has a complicated relationship with Juliet, a vampire who has a history of conflict with his family. Despite their challenges, they ended up together by the series finale. However, the synopsis for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place tells us that Justin and Juliet split up after the original show ended. Now, Justin has a family with a regular human, indicating that his romance with the vampire didn't stand the test of time. This twist is pretty sad, especially since the original ending suggested they had a happily ever after.



In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Justin is trying to build a relationship with his mortal family that is similar to the one his parents did in the original series. The fantasy series ran for four seasons, a television film, and a stand-alone continuation in 2013. It had a fantastic run from 2007 to 2012. It follows the adventures of Alex and her older sibling Justin, with their family getting caught up in the excitement along the way. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place blends old and new

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place aims to merge the nostalgia of the original series with fresh, thrilling adventures. This spinoff intends to retain the enchanting essence of the original while delving into the adult lives of the cherished characters.



Scheduled for release later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+, the precise launch date for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place remains undisclosed. Nonetheless, fans can anticipate the return of several familiar faces in the spinoff, including David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo, Selena Gomez returning as Alex Russo, Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Mimi Gianopulos portraying Giada Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko playing Milo Russo, Taylor Cora joining the cast as Winter.



This spinoff promises to recapture the enchantment of the original series while introducing fresh storylines and characters, rendering it a must-watch for both old fans and new viewers.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Reveals Title Of Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel Along With First Look