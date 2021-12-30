Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie expecting third child with wife Maria Cahill; See post

Looks like congratulations are in order for David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill. The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 32, revealed the pair is expecting their third child in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Check out his post here:

"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother," he wrote in the caption. He further wrote, "We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn't think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!" As per PEOPLE, in front of 170 of their closest friends and family members, including Henrie's Wizards castmate Selena Gomez, Henrie and Cahill got married in April 2017. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, James Thomas Augustine Emanuel, and a 2-year-old daughter, Pia Philomena Francesca.

However, the couple's journey to starting a family has not always been smooth. Henrie previously revealed Cahill's miscarriages in an Instagram post announcing the birth of Pia in March 2019. He mentioned at the time that Maria suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. "While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!" he wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, in other news, as per PEOPLE, David Henrie will play a young Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film Reagan, the first full-length feature film about the 40th President of the United States.

ALSO READ:Here's how Selena Gomez and David Henrie imagine a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot would look like