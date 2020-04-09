Wizards Of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone becomes a registered nurse to combat Coronavirus

Jennifer Stone becomes a registered nurse and joins the healthcare staff to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill. People across the globe are doing their best to combat the virus by giving donations for the treatment, helping the needy, practising social distancing and more. Joining the healthcare staff, Wizards Of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone has become a registered nurse to do her bit in the battle against COVID-19. The actress announced the same on social media sharing pictures of her ID card.

Jennifer Stone took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and posted pictures of her badges and ID cards revealing that she has become a registered nurse to help patients suffering from Coronavirus. She also posted a picture of herself wearing a mask. "A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday . It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them," she wrote.

Check it out:

Jennifer Stone rose to fame after playing the role of Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and is known for films like Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, Mean Girls 2 and Body of Proof. She completed her nursing school in December 2019 and is now all set to help victims affected by Coronavirus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More