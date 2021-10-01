Wolf Trailer: George MacKay & Lily Rose Depp transform into wild animals ‘with no human form’; WATCH

Focus Pictures has released the official trailer of Wolf starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp. Depp stars as a woman who believes she has been trapped inside a human body while being a wildcat, and MacKay's Jacob is convinced that he is actually a wolf.

In the trailer, Jacob is sent to a treatment section where he further gets attached to his wild side, while Depp being his one true companion through it all. The two reportedly have species dysphoria, which, according to Indirewire, is "a disorder in which individuals believe they have been born into the body of the wrong species." The clinic that MacKay joins has been described as the place in the woods "for people who didn't fit in the real world." The owner of the place has been called a "zookeeper" and other people inside the clinic have asked Jacob to steer clear of the man.

"They say the wolf and the wildcat are natural enemies," Depp says in the trailer. "But they're wrong," she adds. The trailer focuses on the romantic union between Depp's wildcat and MacKay's Wolf who protect each other in the wild. The trailer also shows how the couple is in deep trouble as Jacob seems to have been kept in a cage, while Depp's character is slowly pulled away from him.

The movie's official description states, "Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies."

George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp starrer Wolf to hit the American theatres on December 3.

