Woman armed with knife tries to trespass Drake's home in Toronto, clashes with security: Report

Hollywood celebrities seem to be witnessing a whole lot of intrusion! After reports of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and Johnny Depp witnessing intruders in their homes, rapper Drake is now the latest celebrity addition in this list. Turns out, a woman armed with a knife tried to get inside Drake's home in Toronto, Canada. As per a Page Six report, Drake was home at the time of the incident when the woman intruder was trying to get past security. 

His Toronto mansion is at least a 50,000 square feet home and the woman clashed with his security. According to a Toronto Sun reporter, the woman intruder hit one of the security guards with a metal pipe. The incident occurred around 4:50 PM on Tuesday before the woman intruder was taken into custody. 

"A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries. It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner," a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun. 

This is not the first time Drake has had intruders at his home. Back in 2017, a female intruder trespassed his property in Southern California and went on to drink some water and a soda at the rapper's home. Just earlier this month, Johnny Depp's witnessed a man entering his property and taking a shower. 

