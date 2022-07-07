The Woman King Trailer: Viola Davis' powerful warrior leads her forces into battle in this historical epic

The trailer of The Woman King was released recently and it showcases Viola Davis as a powerful female warrior leading an all-female army. The actress who has shown her acting talents with every project and has taken on some of the most complex roles with films such as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom among others, once again takes on a challenging role with her upcoming film.

In the trailer of The Woman King, we meet her as General Nanisca (Viola Davis), who is the leader of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The film follows the story of Nanisca and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, as they fight enemies who have enslaved their people and violated their honour and are inspired by true events.

The Agojie unit is the inspiration behind the Dora Milaje from Black Panther.

Check out the trailer of the film here:

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and apart from Davis, also stars Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Masali Baduza, Angélique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo, Jordan Bolger, Zozibini Tunzi, Makgotso M and Siv Ngesi. Viola Davis previously spoke to Vanity Fair about this role and said that she hasn't ever performed a role like this one and called it "transformative."

The Woman King's trailer looks promising and fans are certainly expected to be thrilled about the action sequences in it. The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 16.

