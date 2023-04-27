Woman spills coffee on Justin Bieiber leaving him "unimpressed', while wife Hailey watches...

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were recently at an LA store when a woman named Karla Ruiz caused a bit of a mess. In a video that she filmed of herself, Karla dropped her freshly-made cup of iced coffee on the floor before attempting to clean up the spillage. As the camera continued to roll, it captured the reactions of onlookers at the side of the store. Despite the commotion, it seems that Justin Bieber was less than impressed by the incident.

The TikToker left embarrassed

In the video shared by TikToker Karla, Justin Bieber appears to give a stern look to an embarrassed Karla. The singer is seen dressed in a red patterned shirt, jeans, and a backward cap. Hailey, his wife, is standing beside him sporting a short bob and a white vest top with denim shorts, complete with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Speaking about the awkward moment, Karla said: "I went to Community Goods to film a TikTok since I am a content creator. I got nervous since Justin Bieber was there and completely made a fool outta myself."

The interaction comes after a long to-and-fro of online trolling for Justin, Selena, and Hailey.

Hailey has recently told her fans that since 2023 started, she's had some of the "saddest, hardest moments ever in my adult life."

