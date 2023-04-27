Woman suing Ed Sheeran collapses outside courtroom; Here is what we know so far

The second day of Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement trial took a dramatic turn when Kathryn Griffin Townsend, the woman who has accused the British singer of copying the 1973 Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get it On" with "Thinking Out Loud," collapsed in court. On Wednesday, the trial resumed in a New York Federal courtroom with Dr. Alexander Stewart, a professor of music at University of Vermont, taking the stand to examine the two songs. However, proceedings were interrupted when Kathryn fell ill and needed assistance leaving the courtroom.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Sheeran's attorney, Ilene Farkas, continued with the cross-examination of Dr. Stewart. The trial is ongoing, and the outcome remains uncertain.

Why did Kathryn collapse?

After Kathryn left the courtroom with the support of her family and legal team, she collapsed as soon as she stepped outside. She remained on the ground until someone called for a medic and rushed her to the hospital. Judge Louis L. Stanton later announced that Kathryn had been taken to the hospital, leaving everyone concerned about her well-being. Despite the situation, Kathryn's attorney Ben Crump did not offer any comment at the time.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017 by the heirs of the late songwriter Ed Townsend, involves the "Shape of You" singer, Sony, and others. The case centers around the soul hit written by Townsend and later recorded by Gaye, with Kathryn leading the civil trial as the plaintiff and the only living direct heir of the songwriter.

During the trial, the musician defended himself against allegations of plagiarism by stating that most pop songs are built on building blocks that have been available for centuries. To support his argument, he highlighted several popular songs that share similar progressions, including "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison and "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi. He even admitted to frequently mashing together songs with similar chords at his concerts. Despite his frustration when the opposing legal team shared lyrics from his song "Take It Back" that referenced plagiarism, Sheeran was not given the opportunity to provide context. "I feel like you don't want me to answer because what I'm going to say is going to make quite a lot of sense," he stated.