'Women are not treated the same': Depp vs Heard director reveals real intention behind controversial Netflix series

Depp vs Heard, directed by Emma Cooper, was released on Netflix earlier today. Since the news regarding the docu-series was announced, people from all walks of life have formed an opinion on it. The heated discussion around the series shows the amount of emotional investment the general public had in the case. The director sat down for an interview recently where she explained the real reason behind her interest in the case, and making the documentary.

Emma Cooper's intentions behind Depp vs Heard

In an interview with Variety, Cooper revealed that she had to turn off her notifications since the series trailer dropped in late July, but according to the director, she expected as much. Due to the controversial nature of her docu-series, Cooper wasn't completely taken aback by the level of outrage that came her way from both the Depp and Heard supporters. The director joked, "You know, it’s a balanced level of hate. I pride myself that it tends to be very 50/50." She explained her interest in the trial, where she found herself "compulsively watching the live feed, and then discussing it with my friends, and looking at what everybody was saying on social."

Cooper had a sense that she was living in a "cultural and social phenomenon." The director confessed that her intention "was to make a cogent and interesting reflection of what happened without using interviews or experts." Depp vs Heard heavily relies on YouTube commentaries, TikTok videos, and in general the social media discourse around the trial. The director of The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes questioned if a woman would have been treated the same in this situation. She stated, "In an ideal world, women not being treated the same in public would stop very soon. I’m not naive about that."

Johnny Depp or beloved Pirate

Emma Cooper questioned the star power that might've influenced authorities or judges unconsciously or consciously. She explained, "But I do think that Johnny Depp is so famous — he’s a megastar. His fans, they think they’re watching the pirate [in court], and they absolutely love him." The seasoned director believes that the case at hand was "unusual," as the 60-year-old had so many who loved him and the character that he played on screen. She continued, " It’s the power of Hollywood, really, if anything else."

Meanwhile, Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have seemingly moved on from the case, with both of the stars having new projects lined up throughout the year.

