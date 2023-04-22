"Women still get pregnant": Nick Cannon, father of 12, quips he has "super sperms"

In an interview with Howie Mandel, Nick Cannon stated that his "super sperm" is the reason why he has fathered 12 children. The 42-year-old claims he isn't getting everyone pregnant purposefully since he uses birth control. Although women still become pregnant. The American TV host and actor has 12 children from six different women and has always been candid about how "consensual non-monogamy” has helped him improve his lifestyle. He said, “I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something,” He further added, “’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

When Mandel asked Cannon if he was done having children; he replied, “I guess … yeah? I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system … it could happen at any time … I’m good with my dozen.” He further added, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lesson,”

How many kids do Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon has 12 children with multiple partners. Nick Cannon and his ex-wife, singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey, started their journey of parenthood in 2011 when they became proud parents to their now-11-year-old fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan. After spending six years together, the couple parted ways. With model Brittany Bell, he has two sons as well as a daughter. Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, as well as a 6-month-old daughter.

More about Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is an American television host, rapper, and actor who appeared in several reality shows as host, including America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, The Nick Cannon Show, and Wild n’ Out. He also appeared in movies like Roll Bounce, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and Drumline. In 2003, he released his debut album, "Gigolo," a duet with singer R. Kelly. Also, in the 2007 film, Goal II: Living the Dream, he portrayed the role of fictional footballer TJ Harper.

