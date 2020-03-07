Women's Day 2020: From Black Widow to Wonder Woman 1984, female led films take over Hollywood this year

Whether it be Scarlett Johansson finally getting the well-deserved standalone MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film with Black Widow, or Gal Gadot showing us how it's done with Wonder Woman 1984, here are five female-led Hollywood films in 2020 that prove women are indeed running the world!

A wise woman (Beyonce, that's who!) once sang out loud and proud, "Who run the world? GIRLS!" and 2020 is proof of that! As we enter another year, women have proved time and yet again that no matter how many obstacles you put in front of them, they will persevere and come out stronger than ever before. Even in the entertainment industry, women are making a mark of their own and finally erasing, albeit slowly, the stereotypical 'It's a man's, man's, man's world' attitude!

When it comes to women-centric films, even though the number is a few, but mainstream Hollywood is finally putting some hope and faith in female performers. Whether it be giving Gal Gadot another go at Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkin's Wonder Woman 1984, after the first installment's massive global box-office numbers (USD 821 million) or even Scarlett Johansson getting her long due standalone MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 film with Black Widow after Captain Marvel raking in USD 1 billion at the global box-office, women are taking over the world and how!

Here are five 2020 films led by women that have or are yet to be released to celebrate Women's Day:

Black Widow

One of the most anticipated MCU films in Phase 4 has to be Black Widow, which is being led by Scarlett Johansson and will focus on Natasha Romanoff's past as the Russian assassin. We will be getting an in-depth look at the red on Nat's ledger while Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz add more female power to this Cate Shortland directorial. Black Widow hits theatres on April 30, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

An exciting DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film that has everyone brimming with excitement is Wonder Woman 1984 which will see Gal Gadot back as the badass Diana Prince and she's all wrapped up in gold armour ready to beat up the guys! Moreover, we will also get to see the talented Kristen Wiig as the DC villain Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey may not have raked in the moolah at the global box-office but the Margot Robbie led DCEU film had critics and the audience gushing over how outlandishly fun the movie was. Being unapologetically about women having fun, Margot is joined by some seriously badass ladies like Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco. Bird of Prey released on February 7, 2020.

Mulan

Mulan is a beloved animated classic that celebrated womanhood and it doesn't come as a surprise that Disney is making a live-action version for the younger generation to fall in love with. Starring Liu Yifei as the rebellious Hua Mulan, Mulan is just the right kind of film for children to understand and adapt. Mulan hits theatre screens on March 31, 2020.

Miss Americana

While not a cinematic representation and rather a documentary film, Miss Americana sheds light on Taylor Swift in her rawest form as she tackles media scrutiny, male chauvinism and more. Swift won hearts for baring her soul, on her own terms and celebrating herself. Miss Americana premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2020.

This goes to show that women run the world, and that's the tea!

