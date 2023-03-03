Women's History Month: Why do we celebrate it? Here's everything you need to know

Women’s strength and willpower are something that the world should celebrate not just on one day but every day. Because she's someone who can give birth to new life in this world, and by seeing the history of all the hardships a woman has been through to now being the one to take charge of the world, the status of women has evolved with changing times.

As March 8th is designated as Women's Day, we'll take a closer look to understand the significance and why it came into play. As per the theme of this year, 2023, which is Women’s History Month, celebrating those women who have a story to tell the world,

Women’s History Month

Every March is Women's History Month. Which runs from March 1st to the end of the month.

Women's History Month celebrates and marks those women who have made significant sacrifices and contributions to society in the past and now.

The National Women's History Alliance selects a different topic for the commemoration each year. And for this year, it is celebrating women who have a story to tell.

The significance of celebrating Women’s History Month

A woman has been role-playing ever since she was born into this world. She is gifted to be a person of strength and someone who is molded by love and care. When we talk about women’s status by comparing past history, we will come across how cruel the world was against them.

Henceforth, Women's History Month is observed to recognise the contributions made by women to society throughout history. It is a month dedicated to teaching people about the significant contributions made by great women in the past and today.

The past theme for Women’s History Month

The National Women's History Alliance picks a theme for Women's History Month to allow the platform to celebrate the objective of being a woman.

As far as having a detailed outlook on 2023, it is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories," and it honors "women, past and present, who have been engaged in all types of media and storytelling, including print, radio, TV, theater, blogs, podcasts, news, and social media," according to the National Women's History Alliance website.

ALSO READ: 30 Best Women's Day Gifts for the Special Ladies in Your Life

Who tossed the idea about Women’s History Month?

Women’s History Month, which started on March 1st, 1987, and continues until the end of March, was officially declared in the year 1981.

Women's History Week was established in 1978 by a school district in Sonoma, California. Former President Jimmy Carter turned this idea into a nationwide, weeklong vacation in 1980.

Advertisement

Why is Women’s History Month celebrated in March? Does it have any significance? Find out

If a human who is biologically built to bear a child in her womb for nine months can run the house and do her work seamlessly,

According to the International Women's Day website, in 1908, hundreds of women marched through the streets of New York City.

Fighting for women’s reproductive rights specifically for freedom to vote as they were fighting for women's rights, particularly women's voting rights.

Though the date of celebration might differ from American custom, as they celebrate on the final Sunday in February and the 8th of March in other countries, International Women's Day is nevertheless celebrated on March 8 every year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Amber Heard date Bianca Butii after Johnny Depp? Here’s everything you need to know

Colour-coded for Women’s History Month

To contribute and give support to Women’s History Month, a constant color code is mentioned as per According to Today, the colors that characterize Women's History Month are purple, green, and white. According to the same website, the colors were also those of the Women's Suffrage and Political Union.