Wonder singer Shawn Mendes on how his 'big ego' was hurting his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes confessed how his "big ego" was hurting his relationship with Camila Cabello, in a recent interview, while talking about his emotionally vulnerable new single Wonder.

Shawn Mendes left his fans in crying mess of emotions as he released his new single Wonder accompanied by an aesthetic music video. We get to see the 22-year-old singer show his vulnerable side through the thought-provoking lyrics out of which Mendes' personal favourite is: "I wonder when I cry into my hands / I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man."

In a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Shawn was asked if he feels pressure putting out songs like Wonder which shine the spotlight on his emotional, vulnerable side. Mendes agreed that there is definite pressure while confessing, "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'Oh no! I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.' It actually was hurting our relationship," in reference to his relationship with Camila Cabello.

Talking about the 'less of a man' lyric, Shawn shared with RADIO.COM, "To get to a point where I'm like, 'The real strength does lie inside of being emotional and vulnerable.' It was really hard for me because I wrote songs like In My Blood and thought I was vulnerable and emotional until I realised I wasn't. And still probably am not comparatively to what we can be. It's been a lot. Like I said in the song... and noticing that the way and life has gone for some many men and people, it's conditioning. It's what you have been taught. It doesn't always necessarily mean that it's right. It actually means that you should rethink everything and make sure you are aligned with the way you feel and what you do. That lyric, I'm so happy it resonated because that's the one. I listen back to that song every time and that one gives me goosebumps."

Watch Shawn Mendes' mesmerising new single Wonder MV below:

Hauntingly breathtaking!

