Wonder Woman 1984: Director REVEALS the reason behind adding two villains in Gal Gadot starrer film

The director of Wonder Woman 1984 revealed the reason behind adding two villains in Gal Gadot starrer DC film. Here’s what she had to say.

Wonder Woman 1984 will feature not just one, but two villains, and the fans could not be more excited to catch the DC characters in action. After the overwhelming success of the last film, Patty Jenkins decided to add some more spice to the Gal Gadot starrer’s sequel which will feature the superhero locking horns with two antagonists. The movie will feature Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva aka the Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord as the villains. During her recent interview, the filmmaker explained the reason behind the plot detail.

“It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both. It wasn’t that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often,” the director told Total Film Magazine. Jenkins also stated that the fans will see Pascal, the Chilean actor who is known for his character Oberyn Martell in Game Of Thrones, like they have “never seen him before”

During the interaction, the director also spoke about Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor revising his role in the upcoming role. Ever since it was announced that the actor will feature in the movie, fans have been wondering if adding the actor to the cast list was a wise move. The announcement left people confused and they flooded the social media asking the director is the upcoming film is a reboot of the first film instead of a sequel.

Explaining her decision, the director said, “It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies,” she clarified. “It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel,” Jenkins explained.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron hits back at rumors that he is the father of her child; Says ‘Y'all are wrong’

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×