Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot on Chris Pine’s character returning from the dead in sequel: It fits the story

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot opened up about Chris Pine’s character returning from the dead in the sequel and mentioned that the creators found a clever way of getting him back. Read on to know more.

Ever since it was announced that Chris Pine will star in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to DC’s 2017 movie, fans have been wondering if adding the actor to the cast list was a wise move, considering he died in the first film. When the trailer featured the character, people got confused and flooded the social media asking the creators is the upcoming film is a reboot of the first film instead of a sequel. During her latest interview with Parade, Gal Gadot was asked to reflect on the character returning for the second film.

“Ooh, I can’t say much about that,” she said at first. Further commenting on the character, the actress said the creators found a way to get him back and that they would never have included him in the plot if it did not suit the story. “He is there. Look, Chris Pine has been an integral part of the franchise. We were so sad that his character died. I’m so happy Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns were able to find a way to bring him back in the story and bring him back in such a clever way. We never would have done it if it didn’t fit the story,” she said.

Earlier this year, Patty Jenkins, director of the film, too reacted to the controversy surrounding the character’s return. Putting all the speculations to rest, the filmmaker announced that the upcoming film is a sequel and not a boot. “It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies. It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel,” Jenkins explained.

