Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot as the DC superhero is all armoured in a golden suit to battle evil forces

The latest poster of Wonder Woman 1984 is causing quite the stir among the fans who just cannot get enough of the sleek DC superhero.

The upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gal Gadot in the titular role. The makers of the much-awaited Hollywood flick, Wonder Woman 1984 released a new look of the lead star. The new poster features Gal Gadot in a golden coloured armoured suit with a headgear. The latest poster is causing quite the stir among the fans and film audience who just cannot get enough of the sleek DC superhero. Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot is winning the hearts of the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the DC film on the big screen.

The poster mentions the release date of the Gal Gadot starrer as June 5. But, amid the Coronavirus scare, many Hollywood projects have pushed their release date to a future date. Now, whether or not the film, Wonder Woman 1984 hits the theatres on the mentioned date is yet to be seen. As per the latest news reports, Kristen Wiig will play the dangerous villain of Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman flick. The film is helmed by director Patty Jenkins and will see the return of Chris Pine as the character named Steve Trevor.

News reports further add that Gal Gadot as Diana Prince has to lock horns with an additional villain in Maxwell Lord who is a businessman. The lead character of Wonder Woman 1984 was created by William Moulton Marston for DC comics. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the latest DC flick will witness how the lead character battles it out in order to stop the threats that could harm the world.

Credits :Twitter

