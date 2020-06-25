Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig share details about the plotline: It doesn’t feel like a sequel

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig shared a few details about the story line of their upcoming DC film and stated that it does not feel like a sequel.

Ever since Wonder Woman 1984 was announced, the DC fans have been wondering if the movie will be a sequel or a reboot of the 2017 film. The trailer sparked more confusion when it featured Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, the character who died in the first film. Even though the film is technically being promoted as a sequel, according to Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, the movie won’t feel like a sequel. During a recent interview with Total Film, Gal and Kristen reflected on the film’s plotline and asserted that it was more than just a plain old sequel story.

Gal mentioned that Wonder Woman was about Diana embracing her identity and becoming the superhero she was destined to be. And in the upcoming film, she is in a totally different place and is a totally different person. “We don’t pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago. So she’s been living for over six decades by herself, in man’s world, serving mankind and doing good,” Gal explained about the storyline of the upcoming film.

She stated that the only thing common in both that film is the fact that they feature Diana Prince and Steve Trevor. “And this story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it’s Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it’s a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new,” she said.

“It really doesn’t feel like a sequel in that... everything’s different. The posters, the music, everything... Obviously the posters are different! I meant, like the style! A lot of time, with the sequel, you want to show the connection to the first one. And this one,” Wiig added. Speaking about the journey of her character, Gal said wonder woman has been around for a while now and in the upcoming film, she is more mature.

“I feel, in the first movie, a big thing that we played off was the naiveté of Diana. And she’s not naive anymore. She’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. We meet a very much evolved character in this one,” she explained. Earlier this year, Patty Jenkins, director of the film, too reacted to the controversy surrounding the character’s return. Putting all the speculations to rest, the filmmaker announced that the upcoming film is a sequel and not a boot.

“It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies. It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel,” Jenkins clarified.

“It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel,” the filmmaker added. During a recent interview with Parade, Gal was asked to reflect on Chris’ character returning for the second film.

The actress said the creators found a way to get him back and that they would never have included him in the plot if it did not suit the story. “He is there. Look, Chris Pine has been an integral part of the franchise. We were so sad that his character died. I’m so happy Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns were able to find a way to bring him back in the story and bring him back in such a clever way. We never would have done it if it didn’t fit the story,” she said.

WW84 will feature not just one, but two villains. The movie will star Kristen as Barbara Minerva aka the Cheetah, and Game Of Thrones star Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. “It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both. It wasn’t that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often,” the said while explaining the reason behind adding two villains.

ALSO READ: John Legend calls 4 year old Luna his best friend and says 'If you're lucky, your daughter will be like mine'

Share your comment ×