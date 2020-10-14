Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot reveals THIS scene from Patty Jenkins' directed WW84 leaves her teary

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to release by the end of the year. Ahead of its release, Gal Gadot opens up about a scene from Patty Jenkins' directorial that leaves her teary.

Wonder Woman 1984 was one among the most anticipated movies of 2020. Fans of the DC female superhero were eager to see Gal Gadot wear her golden armour and present a memorable experience. However, COVID-19 delayed the plans. The Patty Jenkins directorial is now tracking a release date of December 25. As we reset our countdown for the Christmas release, Vanity Fair has teased the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 and Gadot reveals that the scene makes her teary, in a good way.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

According to the international publication, the movie opens with the child version of Diana Prince engaging in physical contests, something like the Amazonian Olympics, which takes place on the Themyscira island. The magazine described the visuals as "a dazzling sequence from a technical perspective, with many impossible-looking feats executed on a grand scale," however the determined and athletic young Diana lingers long after the scene rolls by.

Speaking of the scene, Gadot told the international publication that it makes her emotional "like good, excited tears". She explains that she believes that she can dream of "becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually." She points out that the men are lucky for they have got the experience, since the establishment of movies, that they can lead the show, that they are the strong ones and that they have saved the day. However, women did not receive the representation.

"I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life," she said.

More power to you, Gadot! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Vanity Fair

