Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot’s performance in sequel leaves fans in awe; Here’s what netizens have to say

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 that released today in Indian theatres has garnered a lot of attention being a highly-anticipated sequel. So before you invest your 155 minutes on this movie, hear what Twitterati has to say.
8371 reads Mumbai
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's performance in sequel leaves fans in awe; Here's what netizens have to say
Set in the 80s, Wonder Woman 1984 includes all the shoulder pads, perms, synth-heavy pop songs and Cold War paranoia which the WW era implies. But what's remarkable is how close it is to being a 1980s blockbuster itself. A funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured standalone adventure, it is so reminiscent of the likes of Raiders of The Lost Ark and Ghostbusters in its jokes, it’s plotting, its locations and its general atmosphere that it fills you with the same warm feelings that they did – one of those feelings being wonder.

 

Directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film in 2017, but it has a more playful and hopeful tone. You don't have to have seen Jenkins' previous film to understand it, either, nor do you have to have seen the character's appearances in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League, which may come as a relief. All you need to know is that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is an Amazon princess whose boyfriend, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), died during World War One. Decades later, she still hasn’t got over him but she has a busy double life in Washington DC.

 

Jenkins previously stated in an interview that she would have liked the film to be 15 minutes longer. Some viewers might have liked it to be 15 minutes shorter. But, for most of the running time, they will be happy to be in Wonder Woman's uplifting company. Before you dive deep into the 2-hour 35-minute film, scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say about the feature. 

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot thanks Hrithik Roshan after latter says watching Wonder Woman 1984 was an 'exhilarating experience'

