Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins teases Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in Gal Gadot starrer

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release in August. Ahead of its release, Patty Jenkins teases Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 was set to release in June 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Gal Gadot starrer has been postponed to August. While the wait has been extended, it hasn't stopped Patty Jenkins from teasing the movie. The director recently spoke to Empire magazine and discussed Kristen Wiig villain Cheetah in the movie. The director explains Barbara turns into Cheetah due to Diana. The filmmaker explains Cheetah turns dark due to her insecurity of not being as good as Diana.

“What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she’s never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I’ve known who have such low self-confidence, that they’re always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years," she said.

The trailer also revealed the movie has a second grey character played by Pedro Pascal. While the trailer hints at a possible union between the two baddies, Jenkins refused to indulge in details about the possible collaboration. Jenkins confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 opens with Diana working in Smithsonian, Washington, D.C. Based out DC, Diana keeps her eye out for dangerous mystical artifacts. “It’s a world with other gods and other lores,” Patty revealed. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for Diana.

Last month, Gadot confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to a new release date amid the pandemic. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again." She showered her fans with love as she revealed the new release date. "Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," Gadot said on Instagram.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 84: Patty Jenkins reveals the REAL reason behind bringing Chris Pine to Gal Gadot starrer

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Empire

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×