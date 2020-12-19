Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot REVEALS she provided testimony for WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation

In a recent interview, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot revealed that she's curious to know about the "remedial action" taken by WarnerMedia post their Justice League investigation.

On December 11, WarnerMedia revealed in a statement that they had "concluded" their investigation into the misconduct on the sets of Justice League and "remedial action" had been taken. However, WarnerMedia didn't disclose its findings or what they meant by "remedial action". While promoting her upcoming release Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot shared with Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket that she herself doesn't know what WarnerMedia meant by "remedial action" either.

While confessing that she's curious to know what's going to be the outcome, the Justice League star also confirmed in the same interview that she was amongst those who provided testimony for WarnerMedia's investigation. "I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them," Gadot recalled. For the unversed. WarnerMedia's investigation kickstarted post Ray Fisher's public allegations of misconduct on the sets of Justice League at the hands of director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

Post WarnerMedia's conclusion of the investigation, Fisher revealed the message that was relayed to him in a series of tweets. "The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5 pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) - And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners,""

"There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E," Fisher concluded.

In another interview with LA Times, Gal had confessed that her own experience with Joss Whedon "wasn't the best one" and that she's happy for Ray "to go out and speak his truth."

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to release in India on December 24.

