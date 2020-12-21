Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot on possible crossover with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam: Can't steal his thunder

In a recent interview, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot was asked about a possible crossover with her Red Notice co-star Dwayne Johnson, who will play Black Adam in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

Gal Gadot is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Wonder Woman 1984, which went through its fair share of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent interview with MTV News, the 35-year-old actress was asked about the possibility of having a crossover with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

"I think that, first of all, let's give Black Adam the respect of Black Adam. I don't want to come and steal anybody's thunder. It's The Rock, I can't steal his thunder, come on! But maybe in the future, who knows," Gadot quipped. Besides working together in the Fast & Furious franchise, Gal recently shot for Red Notice with Dwayne as well as Ryan Reynolds. Quipping about how she's the real badass from the Red Notice trio, being the only one with the military background, Gadot gushed about her working experience with her two co-stars.

"I adore both of them and I loved working with them. I've worked with both of them before. I've worked with Ryan on a movie called Criminal and with Dwayne, we did Fast & Furious together. It was so great and it was so nice to be back together with them and do something, create something new. I can't wait for you to see this movie either," Gal shared with MTV News.

Wonder Woman is slated to release in India on December 24.

